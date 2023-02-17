Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania end credits scenes set up

The trio discuss Kang “the exiled one”, who was the variant in the new movie imprisoned in the Quantum Realm by He Who Remains.

It’s also clear that the multiverse branches have been created now that He Who Remains died in Loki season 1’s final episode The Council of Kang are planning their attack across the Multiverse ready to conqueror it for themselves. And considering that Kang statue in the show’s final shot, presumably they’ve already taken over the TVA.

The mid-credits scene ends with a shot of an arena of thousands of Kang variants, all played by Majors and depicting just how dangerous a villain he is. After all, even if one is defeated there are many, many more to be stopped.

This is clearly setting up 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty when the Marvel superheroes will go up against the many variants of Kang the Conqueror.

