Categories
Entertainment

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania end credits scenes set up

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania end credits scenes set up
Spread the love
        


The trio discuss Kang “the exiled one”, who was the variant in the new movie imprisoned in the Quantum Realm by He Who Remains. 

It’s also clear that the multiverse branches have been created now that He Who Remains died in Loki season 1’s final episode The Council of Kang are planning their attack across the Multiverse ready to conqueror it for themselves. And considering that Kang statue in the show’s final shot, presumably they’ve already taken over the TVA.

The mid-credits scene ends with a shot of an arena of thousands of Kang variants, all played by Majors and depicting just how dangerous a villain he is. After all, even if one is defeated there are many, many more to be stopped.

This is clearly setting up 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty when the Marvel superheroes will go up against the many variants of Kang the Conqueror.

READ MORE: Avengers Secret Wars leak – Tobey Maguire Spider-Man return and more

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.