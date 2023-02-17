Billie Eilish’s home surrounded by cops over prankster call

A judge granted the restraining order on February 10 against Christopher Anderson, 39, providing protection for the singer as well as her brother Finneas O’Connell and her parents.

Billie had originally received a temporary restraining order last month according to TMZ, after her dad claimed Christopher had broken into her childhood home and professed his love for the singer.

The family had reportedly called the police to their home multiple times in December and early January due to Christopher’s presence.

The new permanent restraining order requires the fan to stay 100 yards away from the singer, her family, her parent’s home and bars him from contacting her on social media.