Bruce Willis’ daughter supports ‘coolest’ dad after dementia

They can also experience behavioural issues, such as becoming selfish, lacking motivation, or losing interest in their personal hygiene.

Though memory problems can develop, they do not usually surface in the early stages of the illness, and distraction or a loss of the ability to be organised are more likely at first.

Physical issues such as loss of bladder and bowel control and difficulty swallowing may also emerge, as the condition progresses.

However, as day to day life poses more challenges, Bruce will be glad that his family members are forming a support network around him.

Meanwhile, there are touches of joy in Rumer’s life, as the actress will soon be welcoming her first child with the love of her life, partner Derek Thomas.