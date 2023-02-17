Carson Palmer believes a change of scenery is what Aaron Rodgers

“It can be energizing,” says Carson Palmer on joining a new team toward the end of your playing career.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The 2023 NFL offseason is yet to fully get underway, but already the biggest story involves Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers – who still has to decide if he plans to continue his playing career in 2023 or not.

If he does, it seems likely he will be wearing a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career, following in the footsteps of Tom Brady and his predecessor in Green Bay, Brett Favre, who spent 16 years with the Packers before playing one year with the Jets and two with the Vikings to close out his career.

Brady and Favre are far from the only legendary quarterbacks to change teams near the end, and in fact many believe a change of scenery is needed to re-energize the mind and body after spending so long playing in one place.

That’s the take offered by a former quarterback with familiarity on the topic, Carson Palmer, who spoke to Peter Bukowski of Locked on Packers about this during Super Bowl week.

“It’s a good thing for a lot of guys,” Palmer said about changing teams. “If Aaron goes somewhere else, which I think he will, you gotta go in and re-establish yourself as a leader…it can be energizing, especially as you’re getting up there in years. It can be an energizing experience and something you may need at that point in your life.”

Palmer spent the first seven years of his career in Cincinnati, making two Pro Bowl appearances before ultimately spending two years in Oakland and five more years in Arizona.

With the Cardinals Palmer had perhaps the best season of his career, where at age 36 he threw for a career-high 4,671 yards and 35 touchdowns – finishing second in MVP voting and making his third and final Pro Bowl appearance.

Palmer believes a change of scenery will be good for Rodgers, and that it will not only help him on the field but off it as well.

“You look at Aaron it just seems like he’s done in Green Bay,” Palmer said. “Maybe it will be energizing to him and spark a little more work ethic and change the way he talks to the media and deals with his teammates. Maybe things will change and be different if he has a new environment.”

Rodgers plans to participate in a darkness retreat this week, where he will spend four days and nights in total darkness to help him gain clarity on what he should do next in his career.

If he does continue playing, Palmer believes a new team might be what he needs to reinvigorate his career and put together a few more solid seasons before he hangs them up for good.

