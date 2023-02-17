CoD: Warzone 2 How To Use Sea Treasure Tokens On Ashika Island

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 arrived on February 15, adding the brand-new Ashika Island Resurgence map. In addition to being a fresh location for battle royale, Ashika Island also introduces a new lootable token that can be collected. Here we’ll guide you through how to locate and use this new currency.

Where to find Sea Treasure Tokens

Ashika Island introduces Sea Treasure Tokens as a new lootable item in Warzone 2. Sea Treasure Tokens are exclusive to the island map, so you won’t find these on Al Mazrah. These new tokens can be found in every type of crate on the island and looted from dead players, but they’re most abundant in the blue Resurgence crates.

How to use the Sea Treasure Tokens

Sea Treasure Token machine inside the Residential gas station

Sea Treasure Tokens are used at gas stations. You’ll want to head to any one of the four gas stations on Ashika Island.

Gas stations are found near the following POIs:

Residential

Beach Club

Port Ashika

Town Center

Inside the gas stations you’ll find something that looks like a casino machine. You’re not pulling slots here, but you can interact with the machine and use a token. This machine will grant you 100 XP and a random item at the cost of one Sea Treasure Token. You might just get ammo or armor, but there’s also the possibility of an even greater reward such as a gas mask or killstreak. Regardless, you’ll get a helpful item for your match with pretty minimal effort.

While not quite as rewarding, Ashika Island also has a cute aquarium Easter egg, so make sure to check out our guide on how to feed Ashika Island’s sea lion. Season 2 also adds a brand-new Weapon Case event to DMZ, and here’s our guide for the Weapon Case event rewards on Ashika Island.