Fruit and veg of a certain colour could cut your risk of diabetes

Acylated anthocyanins are poorly absorbed in digestion but they offer probiotic properties and reduce the risk of diabetes more efficiently than their nonacylated counterparts.

Postdoctoral Researcher Kang Chen at the Food Sciences Unit, University of Turku, Finland, said: “The studies have shown that, in addition to changing physical and chemical properties, the acylation affects how the anthocyanins are absorbed and metabolised.”

The acylated group proved to be a more effective antioxidant, improving the intestinal barrier in your tummy that enables the absorption of necessary nutrients.

Furthermore, these anthocyanins can help maintain gut microbiota homeostasis, suppress pro-inflammatory pathways, and modulate glucose and lipid metabolisms.

