Categories
Health

Fruit and veg of a certain colour could cut your risk of diabetes

Fruit and veg of a certain colour could cut your risk of diabetes
Spread the love
        


Acylated anthocyanins are poorly absorbed in digestion but they offer probiotic properties and reduce the risk of diabetes more efficiently than their nonacylated counterparts.

Postdoctoral Researcher Kang Chen at the Food Sciences Unit, University of Turku, Finland, said: “The studies have shown that, in addition to changing physical and chemical properties, the acylation affects how the anthocyanins are absorbed and metabolised.”

The acylated group proved to be a more effective antioxidant, improving the intestinal barrier in your tummy that enables the absorption of necessary nutrients. 

Furthermore, these anthocyanins can help maintain gut microbiota homeostasis, suppress pro-inflammatory pathways, and modulate glucose and lipid metabolisms.

READ MORE: Pensioners will face ‘catastrophic’ consequences if social care system is not reformed

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.