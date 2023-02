Manchester United takeover: Qatari Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the chairman of one of Qatar banks QIB, has made a ‘substantial’ bid for Manchester United.

The bid will carry no debt, and they say all profit will be reinvested into the community through the 92 Foundation.

The Raine Group, who are organising the potential sale on behalf of the Glazer family, asked for initial bids to be made by 10pm UK time on Friday.

A statement said: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

“The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.

“The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world.

“More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”