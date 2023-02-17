Mount Rushmore is ‘an abomination & should be destroyed’ visitors

Spread the love





Mount Rushmore should be “destroyed” furious visitors to one of America’s most iconic sites have claimed. Others have said they “had a better time at (their) local Denny’s” than at the historical monument. One traveller found “the faces were too big.”

In Keystone, South Dakota sightseers can visit Mount Rushmore National Park and observe the massive sculpture of four of America’s most famous presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. The historic monument is one of America’s most famous landmarks, but some people have not been that impressed with the national memorial and have expressed their thoughts online. Taking over a decade to carve the 60-foot tall (18m) heads into a mountain might be impressive to some, but other reviews simply did not find Mount Rushmore interesting. A reviewer wrote: “It is a rock. I had a better time at my local Denny’s than I did here.” Another commentator, named Drew, from Brooklyn, New York, called the monument “underwhelming” and “a lot smaller than promised”. However, one person had the opposite complaint and said: “The faces were too big, there were too many mosquitos, too many loud people, and I saw a wolf (but it might have been a dog). This place left me distraught and confused.” One user, Clemente from Brooklyn, New York, described Mount Rushmore as an “abomination” and said it “should be destroyed”. READ MORE: Massive ‘meteorite’ terrifies locals as loud blast shakes homes

However, a user named Hank highly recommended the ice cream you can buy near the monument and said: “It was okay. I really liked the ice cream even though it got in my moustache, 10 out of 10.” Glen, from Closter, New Jersey, called Mount Rushmore “disappointing” after spending a 12-hour ride to see the landmark. He wrote: “The slabs on which were once engraved four great presidents have lost all clarity due to weather erosion. “No definitive facial features except for Washington are clear. If you’re expecting to clearly see the faces of our founding fathers, go to google images. “ Kate, from Portland, Oregon, also did not enjoy the landmark and wrote: “This isn’t a monument to America’s founders, it’s a monument to commercialism and consumerism. I hope I never have to go there again. Call me unpatriotic if you want, but I thought Mount Rushmore was a fantastic waste of time and money.” DON’T MISS:

Apparently, one opinionated reviewer said there was a Barbie version of Mount Rushmore that they recommended over the real thing. They wrote: “A perfectly good mountain was ruined to create this. The Barbie version my niece showed me was miles better and did not ruin the environment by creating this absolute eye sore.” Another person, who visited the monument at night, complained that there wasn’t much to see. They wrote: “After driving 14 hours to see this monument I can say we were very disappointed.”

Some users recommended googling a picture of the monument instead of making the bucket list-worthy trip. One person wrote: “Mount Rushmore was completely underwhelming. The prices to park were insane and it was not worth it to view a rock. Google a picture and save yourself the waste of time extra drive.” Another person dramatically wrote: “I will regret the $11 I spent on parking for the rest of my life.” “The rest of their review said: Mount Rushmore is the most underwhelming thing a red-blooded American will ever see in their entire life. “Most strikingly, the monument is exceedingly small. It looks way better pictures. Seriously, just google images Mount Rushmore. It saves money and looks better.”

