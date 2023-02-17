Categories
Passionate Aquarius and other ‘intense’ star sign are perfect

New research by Furniture at Work revealed the most and least compatible star signs to work with. Some of the organiser signs, that are known for their planning and tidiness, are Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces and Taurus. The signs of “constructive chaos”, who are messy “but they make it work”, are Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra and Cancer, while the signs of mayhem are Aries, Gemini, Leo and Aquarius.

Virgo

The star sign is consistent, practical and systematic, which makes it a great coworker to rely on, especially “if you need someone to help you tidy or organise your desk”.

Works well with: Gemini

Less likely to work well with: Sagittarius

Capricorn

Capricorns are ambitious and self-reliant, they “don’t always complete tasks without help, but nevertheless, they’ll do what it takes to get things done” making them great co-workers.

Works well with: Leo

Less likely to work well with: Pisces

Aquarius

Finally, Aquarius lives in the moment, with its office desks a mess first thing Monday, and just about picking itself back up come Wednesday. However, they work great and can be amazing partners to Scorpios.

Works well with: Scorpio

Less likely to work well with: Capricorn

Taurus

Taurus is one of the most down-to-earth and loyal signs, and they are grounded and logical. “Organisation and efficiency run through their veins, and they are always the first on hand if a co-worker needs anything.” However, they can also be stubborn, so “everything on their desk has its place and purpose”.

Works well with: Capricorn

Less likely to work well with: Aquarius

Sagittarius

Sagittarius often struggle with letting go of sentimental items and therefore find themselves “hoarding items for decades”. They love freedom and honesty but “due to their spontaneity, they struggle to keep calm in the chaos of a messy workspace”.

Works well with: Aries

Less likely to work well with: Cancer

Cancer

Cancers enjoy the therapeutic aspect of organising. However they value people over possessions, so “their habitats may be chaotic and disorderly to outsiders”, as this sign prefers aesthetics over efficiency.

Works well with: Capricorn

Less likely to work well with: Scorpio

Aries

Aries can be quite direct which makes them passionate, motivated and confident leaders. They can sometimes “become easily frustrated with unnecessary details and can find tasks such as organising and tidying a waste of time”.

Works well with: Libra

Less likely to work well with: Taurus

Gemini

The star sign is constantly juggling a social life, hobbies and career so “it’s no surprise that this playful and social sign doesn’t find time for tidying their surroundings”. However, they can be great co-workers due to their communication skills and Sagittarius is their best match at work. 

Works well with: Sagittarius

Less likely to work well with: Libra

Leo

For Leo, order and tidiness is the least important thing. They don’t prioritise tidy surroundings, as they are usually dreaming about their next social event.

Works well with: Pisces

Less likely to work well with: Aries

Pisces

Pisces’ organisational skills are always on point, they are emotionally aware, creative and imaginative, “showing others how it’s done when it comes to arranging and tidying”.

Works well with: Cancer

Less likely to work well with: Virgo

