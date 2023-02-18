Categories
Celebrities

Alex Scott risks flashing too much in leggy gown at pre-BAFTAs

Former Arsenal player Alex Scott, 38, didn’t shy away from showing off her toned figure as she stepped onto the red carpet in a dazzling cut-out dress.

Celebrating the arrival of awards season in London, The One Show host looked incredible in the very revealing sparkling gold gown while attending the EE BAFTA Nominees Party.

Alex turned heads in the stunning ensemble, as she flashed her abs and gym-honed legs, elevating her height in matching stilettos.

The dress featured a very daring thigh-high split, risking a wardrobe malfunction as Alex walked the red carpet.

The brunette beauty appeared to reveal a glimpse at her underwear in the backless dress, while smiling for cameras and turning around to unveil her outfit’s unique design.

Alex also took the opportunity to mingle with BAFTA nominees, including Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

