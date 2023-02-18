Categories
Celebrities

Alison Hammond ‘willing to marry’ landscape gardener boyfriend

Alison Hammond 'willing to marry' landscape gardener boyfriend
Spread the love
        


“He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”

Alison is known for being extremely guarded when it comes to her dating life.

Her most recent known boyfriend was security guard Jamie Savage, who she met through an online dating site.

They got engaged in 2014 before calling time on the romance in 2017.

Before that, she was married to Manchester cab driver Noureddine Boufaied, who she shares son Aiden, 17, with.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.