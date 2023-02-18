Alison Hammond ‘willing to marry’ landscape gardener boyfriend

“He absolutely worships me and massages my feet every single day. What more do you want?!”

Alison is known for being extremely guarded when it comes to her dating life.

Her most recent known boyfriend was security guard Jamie Savage, who she met through an online dating site.

They got engaged in 2014 before calling time on the romance in 2017.

Before that, she was married to Manchester cab driver Noureddine Boufaied, who she shares son Aiden, 17, with.