Arsenal boss Arteta has three players let off the hook after

Odegaard and Saka shining lights again

Arsenal’s best two players this season have been Saka and Martin Odegaard.

And the two both put in strong showings, even if their side were unable to emerge from the contest with victory to their name.

Saka posed a threat all game long, despite appearing to be struggling with an injury, with the Arsenal star also getting on the scoresheet.

And Odegaard continued his fine form with yet another assist, too, even if he should have done more with a glorious late chance.

The day offered up more proof of who Arteta’s talismanic figures at the club are – and Saka and Odegaard will be key if they’re to go all the way.