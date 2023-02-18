Categories
Sports

Arsenal boss Arteta has three players let off the hook after

Arsenal boss Arteta has three players let off the hook after
Spread the love
        


Odegaard and Saka shining lights again

Arsenal’s best two players this season have been Saka and Martin Odegaard.

And the two both put in strong showings, even if their side were unable to emerge from the contest with victory to their name.

Saka posed a threat all game long, despite appearing to be struggling with an injury, with the Arsenal star also getting on the scoresheet.

And Odegaard continued his fine form with yet another assist, too, even if he should have done more with a glorious late chance.

The day offered up more proof of who Arteta’s talismanic figures at the club are – and Saka and Odegaard will be key if they’re to go all the way. 

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.