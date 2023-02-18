Budget-Friendly Meets Unforgettable: 10 Unique Florida Hotels For

The Sunshine State is always one of the first places people think about when looking for a Spring Break getaway. From the stunning beaches around the state to the lush nature of the evergreens to the fun of Disney World, there is so much to see and do that make it the perfect vacation.





With everything going on in Florida, it can be hard to find a place to stay without spending a ton. Also, a lot of times, finding a cheaper hotel can also come with some trade-offs. Whether it be losing the outdoor pool or a bad location, sometimes a budget hotel means a less exciting Spring Break. Luckily, Florida has a ton of options that find that sweet spot between budget-friendly and unforgettable. Here are 10 unique Florida hotels for the perfect Spring Break.

Who says a beachfront location has to cost a fortune? The Pelican Key Largo Cottages are a unique option for a beachy Florida Spring Break that doesn’t cost a fortune. Guests can choose between several suites set right on the water or take the complimentary kayaks for trips out onto the ocean. The grilling area is also set up perfectly for a delicious beachside dinner while watching the sunset.

Recently remodeled, the Clearwater Beach Hotel offers a great bang-for-your-buck getaway. The two outdoor heated pools are perfect for cooling off on those sunny days, while the beach is just steps away. The hotel is also centrally located, which makes it really easy to walk to nearby restaurants and shops.

Located in St. Augustine, the Casablanca Inn on the Bay is a spooky option for guests looking to try something a little different. Said to be a haunted hotel, this charming old-world inn is said to offer guests a peek of the original owner’s ghostly visage. Whether this is true or not, it also offers a unique escape for an affordable Spring Break getaway that is sure to be unforgettable.

Related: Panama City Spring Break: Is It Worth It?

Ready for an island-style escape on the cheap? The Sunset Cove Beach Resort features a private beach for private relaxation under the Florida sun. Guests can kick back and relax in the hammocks or take one of the complimentary paddle boards for a spin out on the water. The barbecue pits also let visitors end the day with a beachside dinner they won’t forget.

This charming and award-winning mom-and-pop Inn is a delightful change of pace from standard budget options. Guests can relax on the beach or lounge on the observation deck next to the outdoor pool. The namesake of the hotel is the restaurant next door, the Palm Pavilion Beachside Grill & Bar, which is just steps away and has live entertainment for a memorable time at the Palm Pavilion Inn.

Guests looking for a great pool should look no further than the Holiday Inn Resort Pensacola Beach Gulf Front. This great hotel features a lazy river that winds through waterfalls, poolside fire pits, and hot tubs. The poolside tiki bar lets guests grab a bite to eat or a delicious cocktail. And all of this is just steps away from the beach for a perfect Spring Break!

For a historic stay, check out The Driftwood Resort. Originally founded in 1935, this hotel is included in the National Registry of Historic Places. While the exterior will definitely make guests feel like they were transported back to an older Florida, the hotel does not skimp on the comforts of modern living. The two outdoor pools and beachfront location will ensure this is an unforgettable Spring Break getaway!

Related: Why Sanibel Island, Florida Is Your Perfect Spring Break Destination

A list of Florida hotels is never complete without mentioning Disney World. Disney’s Art of Animation Resort is from the more budget-friendly line of resorts that Disney offers, but it isn’t missing any of the charm. The vibrant and cheerful decor features characters any Disney fan would recognize and set a fun atmosphere. The pool is also sure to make a splash with the whole group.

Another historic spot for an unforgettable Spring Break getaway, The Kenwood Gables, is a charming boutique hotel set in St. Petersburg. The hotel offers an outdoor heated pool, a common deck area, free parking, and delicious homemade breakfast. Combined with the great location in a historic district of the city, this is a unique adults-only option for a stay that won’t break the bank.

Amelia’s Schoolhouse Inn has to be one of the most unique hotels in the state at an affordable price. The building is a renovated schoolhouse and still features a distinctive red brick exterior. The themed interior keeps the spirit of the old schoolhouse alive while still maintaining all the modern conveniences. The outdoor pool is a great place to relax before heading inside to grab a drink at the on-site bar.