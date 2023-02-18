Michael Hundeshagen, CEO of Sumaoptix

GIEBOLDEHAUSEN, NIEDERSACHSEN, GERMANY, February 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Michael Hundeshagen, founder and CEO of Sumaoptix GmbH has been recognized as one of the most requested online reputation marketing personalities in Europe by the editorial staff of Yahoo Finance.

Sumaoptix is a leading provider of online reputation management services, helping businesses to enhance and maintain their online reputation. The company’s expertise in the field has made it a top choice for many businesses, particularly in the fintech and investment industries.

The growing demand for online reputation management services is a result of the increasing importance of a positive online presence in today’s digital age. The latest research has found that the global Online Reputation Management Services market size was valued at USD 199.14 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, reaching USD 440.11 million by 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have had a profound impact on the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, highlighting the importance of online reputation management. With businesses facing increasing uncertainty and instability, it has become more important than ever to maintain a positive online reputation. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital and has led to an increase in online business activity, making it even more critical for companies to have a strong online presence. The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global supply chain and raw material price system has also increased the importance of online reputation management, as companies must maintain the trust and confidence of their customers and stakeholders in uncertain times. In this context, Sumaoptix’s expertise in online reputation management has become even more valuable, helping businesses to navigate these challenging times and maintain their online reputation.

Sumaoptix GmbH’s CEO, Michael Hundeshagen, commented about his company’s recognition in a recent interview: “We are honored to be named as one of the most requested online reputation marketing companies in Europe. Our team is dedicated to providing top-notch services to our clients and helping them build a positive online reputation. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

Michael Hundeshagen, who was born in 1984 in Northeim, Germany studied law at the Georg-August-University Göttingen. Hundeshagen’s education in law has given him an extensive knowledge of the legal aspect of online reputation management. However, he did not complete his second state exam in law as he decided to focus on growing his newly founded company. Hundeshagen’s passion for online reputation management and his legal expertise have been instrumental in establishing Sumaoptix GmbH as a leading provider of online reputation management services.

Among the various services offered by Sumaoptix, regarding to Hundeshagen Review Management, Identity Monitoring, Search Engine Suppression, and Internet Removal are the most requested by clients. Review Management helps businesses to manage their online reviews and feedback, ensuring that negative reviews are addressed and that positive reviews are highlighted. Identity Monitoring helps businesses to monitor their online presence and reputation, alerting them to potential issues and allowing them to take proactive steps to address them. Search Engine Suppression and Internet Removal are crucial for businesses that need to remove or suppress negative content or information from search engine results. These services are essential for maintaining a positive online reputation and ensuring that businesses are able to reach and retain their customers and stakeholders.