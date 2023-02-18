Diablo 3 season 28 start date, seals, legendary potions, and

It’s almost time for the Diablo 3 season 28 start date, giving fans plenty to keep them busy in one of the best RPG games on PC. While Diablo 3 is now over a decade old (don’t think about that too much, or you’ll turn to dust faster than an unfortunately placed NPC in a firestorm), there’s plenty of reason to come back to the Blizzard game and stretch your loot-gathering legs as we prepare for the Diablo 4 release date to arrive.

Diablo 3 season 28 start date and season 27 end date

The Diablo 3 season 28 start date is February 24. The season, titled Rites of Sanctuary, will go live at 5pm PST/CET/KST across North America, Europe, and Asia servers respectively. Blizzard confirmed this date officially in its season 28 blog on February 17.

Here is the Diablo 3 season 28 start date and time:

Server Season 28 Start Time North America February 24 at 5pm PST / 8pm EST Europe February 24 at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET Asia February 24 at 5pm KST

Diablo 3 season 27 ends on February 19. The Light’s Calling season comes to a close at 5pm PST/CET/KST on North America, Europe, and Asia servers respectively. This gives you a few days of downtime between seasons to rest your buildcrafting synapses before Season 28 begins.

Blizzard promises some “substantial new features” for the new season – titled ‘Rites of Sanctuary’ after its newly introduced Altar of Rites feature. The new season also features an update to Primordial Ashes, and balance changes for multiple class skills and items.

Diablo 3 season 28 Altar of Rites

Diablo 3 season 28 Rites of Sanctuary sees players delving into the Festering Woods to investigate a mysterious, sinister discovery called the Altar of Rites. You can interact with this new feature from level one, meaning you’ll be able to make use of it from the very beginning of your season 28 journey.

Interacting with the Altar of Rites brings up a new menu featuring 26 icons called Seals and three Legendary Potion Powers. These are powerful buffs that can be applied to your characters as you unlock them. You can unlock all of them on a single account, and the powers apply across all your characters across the entirety of season 28.

How to unlock Altar of Rites Seals and Legendary Potions

In order to unlock Seals and Legendary Potion powers, you’ll need to donate materials, resources, and gear to the Altar of Rites. The slots can be unlocked in any order, though you’ll only be able to unlock a seal as long as you have unlocked the seal directly preceding it. The cost of unlocking these goes up following a fixed chart, regardless of the order.

Here are all the Diablo 3 Seals and Legendary Potion Powers:

A: Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled.



Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled. B: Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death.

Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death. C: Items have no level requirement.

Items have no level requirement. D: +200 Damage.

+200 Damage. E: +25% Missile Damage Reduction.

+25% Missile Damage Reduction. F: +25% Movement Speed (uncapped).

+25% Movement Speed (uncapped). G: Increase damage against elites by 15%.

Increase damage against elites by 15%. H: Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5.

Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks 5. I: +25% Melee Damage Reduction.

+25% Melee Damage Reduction. J: Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%.

Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%. K: Increase damage against elites by 20%.

Increase damage against elites by 20%. L: +20% Damage.

+20% Damage. M: Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop.

Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop. N: Critical hits grant resource – Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5.

Critical hits grant resource – Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5. O: Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties.

Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties. P: Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are automatically picked up within 60 yards.

Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are automatically picked up within 60 yards. Q: Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%.

Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%. R: +30% Damage.

+30% Damage. S: Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects.

Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects. T: Gain passability.

Gain passability. U: Pets pick up Death’s Breath.

Pets pick up Death’s Breath. V: Elite packs drop one additional progress orb.

Elite packs drop one additional progress orb. W: Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%.

Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%. X: Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items.

Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items. Y: Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%.

Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%. Z: Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala.

Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala. Potion AA: When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction.

When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction. Potion AB: When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage.

When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage. Potion AC: When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or the Dimensional Power pylon effect.

When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or the Dimensional Power pylon effect. AD: When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well.

Here is the cost to unlock each subsequent Seal and Legendary Potion Power in Diablo 3 season 28:

Seal 1: 10 Reusable Parts.

10 Reusable Parts. Seal 2: 1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Resuable Parts.

1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Resuable Parts. Seal 3: 1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths.

1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths. Seal 4: Any Class Specific Set Helm.

Any Class Specific Set Helm. Seal 5: 20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water.

20 Forgotten Souls, 10 Khanduran Runes, 10 Caldeum Nightshade, 10 Arreat War Tapestry, 10 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 10 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 6: 1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright.

1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright. Seal 7: Reaper’s Wraps.

Reaper’s Wraps. Seal 8: 30 Forgotten Souls.

30 Forgotten Souls. Seal 9: 1,100 Bloodshards.

1,100 Bloodshards. Seal 10: 1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur.

1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur. Seal 11: 1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water.

1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 Khanduran Runes, 30 Caldeum Nightshade, 30 Arreat War Tapestry, 30 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 30 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 12: 20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift

20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift Seal 13: 1,300 Bloodshards.

1,300 Bloodshards. Seal 14: Petrified Scream.

Petrified Scream. Seal 15: Challenge Rift Cache.

Challenge Rift Cache. Seal 16: 250 Forgotten Souls.

250 Forgotten Souls. Seal 17: 1,400 Bloodshards.

1,400 Bloodshards. Seal 18: Ancient Hellfire Amulet.

Ancient Hellfire Amulet. Seal 19: Four Tome of Set Dungeon Pages from your class.

Four Tome of Set Dungeon Pages from your class. Seal 20: Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water.

Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 Khanduran Runes, 50 Caldeum Nightshade, 50 Arreat War Tapestry, 50 Corrupted Angel Flesh, 50 Westmarch Holy Water. Seal 21: 500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls.

500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls. Seal 22: 1,500 Bloodshards.

1,500 Bloodshards. Seal 23: Whisper of Atonement Rank 125.

Whisper of Atonement Rank 125. Seal 24: Any Augmented Weapon.

Any Augmented Weapon. Seal 25: Staff of Herding.

Staff of Herding. Seal 26: 1,600 Bloodshards.

1,600 Bloodshards. Potion 1: 55 Primordial Ashes.

55 Primordial Ashes. Potion 2: 110 Primordial Ashes.

110 Primordial Ashes. Potion 3: 165 Primordial Ashes.

How to get Primordial Ashes in Diablo 3 season 28

If you’re wondering where to get Primordial Ashes used to unlock the Legendary Potion Powers in Diablo 3 season 28, we’ve got you covered. By going to the Blacksmith in town, you can now salvage Primal items for 55 Primordial Ashes. You can then use these to unlock Legendary Potion Powers, but they also have another secondary use.

A new Primal item recipe has been added to Kanai’s Cube. This allows you to upgrade any non-crafted legendary item to a Primal item for the cost of 100 Primordial Ashes. You may only wear one upgraded Primal item at a time, and the newly created item does not retain the properties of the legendary item used to create it.

Diablo 3 season 28 Wings of Terror

Upon completing the Altar of Rites and unlocking all 26 Seals and three Potions, you’ll be able to unlock Seal AD, which also grants you the Wings of Terror cosmetic. This is a stylish set of burning horn-like wings that should get you perfectly in the mood for Lilith’s arrival in Diablo 4.

Diablo 3 season 28 rewards

You’ll earn Diablo 3 season 28 journey rewards and cosmetics as you make your way through the challenges. These include a new pet and portrait frame, an addtional stash tab, new conquests, and class sets. Here are all the Diablo 3 season 28 seasonal journey rewards.

Season 28 Journey rewards

You’ll earn one additional stash tab each season by finishing the Conqueror tier, up to a maximum of five.

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within five minutes.

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII difficulty within five minutes. Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55.

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55. All I Do is Win: Complete two Conquests this Season.

Complete two Conquests this Season. In For the Kill: Kill Azmodan at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment X difficulty.

Kill Azmodan at level 70 in under 30 seconds on Torment X difficulty. Money Ain’t a Thang: Slay Greed on Torment X difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed’s domain, The Vault.

Slay Greed on Torment X difficulty. Treasure Goblins outside of Nephalem Rifts will sometimes open portals to Greed’s domain, The Vault. Take U There: Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. Greater Rift keystones can be obtained from any Nephalem Rift guardian.

Reach Greater Rift Level 60 Solo. Greater Rift keystones can be obtained from any Nephalem Rift guardian. Power Amplification: Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem.

Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem. Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item.

Season 28 Haedrig’s Gift class set rewards

Completing chapters 2, 3, and 4 of the Season Journey rewards you with three of Haedrig’s Gifts. These contain pieces from one of your class sets. You”ll only unlock one guaranteed class set in this manner per season, and the set you receive depends on the class you are playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift.

As such, you’ll want to make sure to open all three on the same character if you want to ensure you complete a full class set. Here are the sets given by Haedrig’s Gift in season 28:

Barbarian – Horde of the Ninety Savages

Crusader – Aegis of Valor

Demon Hunter – Gears of Dreadlands

Monk – Patterns of Justice

Witch Doctor – Mundunugu’s Regalia

Wizard – Typhon’s Veil

Necromancer – Masquerade of the Burning Carnival

Season 28 seasonal conquest

Here are all the conquests returning for Diablo 3 season 28:

Speed Demon and Need for Speed (Hardcore) – Complete a Nephalem Rift at max level on Torment X within 2 minutes.

– Complete a Nephalem Rift at max level on Torment X within 2 minutes. On a Good Day and I Can’t Stop (Hardcore) – Level three Legendary Gems to level 65.

– Level three Legendary Gems to level 65. Boss Mode and Worlds Apart (Hardcore) – Kill the following bosses at max level on Torment X within 20 minutes of the start of the game.

– Kill the following bosses at max level on Torment X within 20 minutes of the start of the game. Curses! and Stars Align (Hardcore) – Kill 350 or more monsters in a Cursed Chest event at level 70 on Torment X difficulty.

– Kill 350 or more monsters in a Cursed Chest event at level 70 on Torment X difficulty. Years of War and Dynasty (Hardcore) – Reach Greater Rift Level 55 Solo without the bonuses of six of the following Class sets.

Season 28 cosmetic rewards

Reaching the End of Journey in season 28 earns you two new cosmetic rewards: the Taennin the Tiny pet and a Primal Hunter portrait frame. You’ll also have the chance to earn rewards originally available during season 16, including the Wings of Lempo.

Diablo 3 season 28 patch notes

Diablo 3 patch 2.7.5 goes live on February 21 at 11:30am PST / 2:30pm EST / 7:30pm GMT / 8:30pm CET. Here are the patch notes for the start of season 28:

Monk Skill Changes

Combination Strike passive skill:

Each Spirit Generator you use increases the damage of your other Spirit Generators by 100% for 10 seconds.

Crippling Wave skill:

Every third hit also dazes enemies within 11 yards, slowing their movement speed by 30% and attack speed by 20% for 10 seconds.

Concussion Rune: Enemies hit by Crippling Wave deal 20% less damage for 10 seconds.

Breaking Wave Rune: Enemies hit by Crippling Wave take 10% additional damage from all attacks for 10 seconds.

Deadly Reach skill:

Foresight Rune: Every third hit also increases the damage of all your attacks by 15% for 10 seconds.

Way of the Hundred Fists:

Assimilation Rune: Each enemy hit with the third hit increases your damage by 5% for 10 seconds.

Item Changes

Barbarian

Horde of the Ninety Savages (6-piece bonus): Frenzy deals 2,000% increased damage per stack.

Demon Hunter

Chanon Bolter: Your Spike Traps lure enemies to them and deal 150-200% increased damage. Enemies may be taunted once every 10 seconds.

The Demon’s Demise: Each blast from Spike Trap will damage all enemies again after 1 second and deals 150-200% increased damage.

Natalya’s Slayer: Increases Spike Trap Damage by 10 -15%.

Natalya’s Vengeance (2-piece bonus): Spike Trap deals 100% increased damage to enemies affected by Caltrops. Spike Trap now instantly refreshes charges on use, no longer cost resources, and each detonation restores 2 Discipline.

Natalya’s Vengeance (4-piece bonus): Spike Trap explosions will blast affected enemies towards the nearest set Caltrops. Laying a Spike Trap grants 75% damage reduction. The duration of this bonus is always equal to the number of already laid traps in seconds.

Natalya’s Vengeance (6-piece bonus): Spike Trap deals 10,000% increased damage, and each consecutive explosion from the detonated chain reaction will deal 25% more damage than the previous blast.

Gears of Dreadlands: Your primary skills deal 27,500% increased damage.

The Shadow’s Mantle (2-piece bonus): While equipped with a melee weapon, the damage of your Bolas, Chakram, Fan of Knives, and Impale is increased by 6,000%. The Shadow’s Mantle 2-piece bonus no longer benefits Spike Trap.

Trag’oul Coils: Spike Traps gain the Scatter Rune, are deployed twice as fast, and deal 150-200% increased damage.

Unhallowed Essence (6-piece bonus): Hatred generators, Vengeance attacks, and Multishot deal 1700% increased damage per point of discipline the Demon Hunter currently has.

Monk

Patterns of Justice (6-piece bonus): Hitting with Tempest Rush while Sweeping Wind is active increases the size of Sweeping Wind as well and increases all damage dealt by 20,000.

Raiment of Thousand Storms (4-piece bonus): Dashing Strike spends 25 Spirit but refunds a Charge when it does.

Necromancer

Masquerade of the Burning Carnival (6-piece bonus): Bone Spear deals 9,000% increased damage. Simulacrums gain triple this bonus.

Witch Doctor

Spirit Barrage: Manitou Rune: Summon a specter that hovers over you, unleashing spirit bolts at nearby enemies for 6,000% 14,000% weapon damage as Cold over 20 seconds.

Wizard

The Typhon’s Veil (6-piece bonus): Hydras deal 4,000% increased damage for each Hydra head alive.

Be aware that some of these details may change as the season progresses, but we’ll keep you up to date with the latest news as we get it.

