“Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Audio Adventure Featuring Georgia Tennant and Michelle Gomez”

Georgia Tennant and Michelle Gomez are among the Doctor Who stars returning for the 60th anniversary audio adventure from Big Finish, titled Once and Future.
The eight-part story was announced late last year, with the exciting news that original TV leads Tom Baker, Peter Davison, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Paul McGann, Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant would be back as their respective Doctors.
The story finds the Doctor injured and receiving treatment at a Time Lord field hospital, where he “flits haphazardly” through his past incarnations, leading him to go on a journey to…
This article first appeared on Radio Times