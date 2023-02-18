Drivers warned of huge £10,000 fines for hitting a pothole

A combination of heavy rainfall and regular freezes is having its toll on the country’s roads, with many motorists believing surfaces are in a worse condition than this time last year. And it could spell disaster for drivers with the increased risk of damage to their vehicles and the legal consequences that come with failing to keep them in top shape.

Andrew Jervis, CEO of ClickMechanic, warned motorists of the dangers they face when driving over a pothole.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “Motorists up and down the UK are saying our roads have more potholes than usual this winter, and this poses a number of dangers.

“Hitting a pothole can create a range of problems for a vehicle such as a punctured tyre, bent or cracked wheel and damaged suspension.

“The effect of a collision isn’t always immediately obvious and can take a little time to become obvious, so drivers could be hitting the road without even knowing there’s a problem.”

