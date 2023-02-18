“Endeavour’s Final Season: Trying to Satisfy All Fans”

The highly anticipated ninth season of Endeavour will surely be a bittersweet watch for fans when it arrives on ITV later this month.
While it will surely be a fond reunion with Shaun Evans’ Morse, fans will also know that this is the last time we will see him onscreen, as this is set to be the final season.
Bringing a long-running and beloved series such as Endeavour to a satisfying close is a difficult task – and it seems that Evans and the team are very aware of that.
Asked what the team behind the programme wanted to achieve with the show’s final episode, Evans said: “Final episodes are…
