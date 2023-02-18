Energy warning as dangerous electrical goods sold using

Spread the love





Scammers have reportedly been exploiting households whose budgets have been squeezed by the energy crisis by flogging dangerous electronics and flooding the internet with misleading ads. With bills costing the average households around double the amount they were paying in 2021, the desire for energy-saving appliances has skyrocketed as a cost of living crisis rips through the UK.

But the charity Electrical Safety First and the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has urged Britons looking for new ways keep their homes warm to stay vigilant. In an alarming warning, the ASA stressed that those looking to buy portable electrical heaters online should be weary of the false claims that these appliances are a cheaper alternative to gas central heating. Meanwhile, other items are being sold in online marketplaces, despite repeatedly failing safety test inspections, include electric bike chargers, electric blankets, fairy lights and even some children’s toys, according to a report in The Times. According to Electrical Safety First, internet buyers have been “relentlessly” exposed to dangerous heaters, devices which can give electric shocks and bring fire risks with them. To test the products, it purchased three portable heaters through online adverts that claimed to help households save cash on their energy bills.

It found that the three heaters had plugs that failed to meet the required safety standards. Two of there heaters’ pins were so such poorly made that risked breaking off when plugged in. The third one did not even have a UK plug and was instead fitted with an EU mains plug and a “highly dangerous and substandard” UK travel adaptor that came without a fuse. This comes after a ruling by the advertising watchdog banned online promotions for four electric mini-heaters which misleadingly indicated they were a less costly alternative to gas central heating with the ability to warm up a room quickly. One advert read: “This new type of ceramic heater has an incredible efficiency. Almost no energy is wasted. This is not only good for the environment, but also good for your wallet. It heats every area in your room in just 60 seconds. No other comparable heating device is as efficient.” READ MORE: Mum’s solar panel perks which includes making money from energy

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: “It is callous that these sellers are pushing dangerous products they know are going to be sought after by hard-up households during an energy crisis. “Claims made about safety found on adverts for these heaters are highly misleading. We urge shoppers to stick to reputable high street stores or go directly to their online websites to ensure the product you’re purchasing is safe.” But in addition to misleading ads and dodgy energy-saving gear, there have also been reports about email and text scams connected to the energy bill rebate and cost of living payments, as well as fake supermarket voucher and fuel card giveaways on social media. Back in September 2022, Trading Standards Scotland launched a month-long campaign aimed at raising awareness of scams linked to the cost of living crisis. DON’T MISS

UK’s heat pump goals face major hurdles as Britons stick to boilers [REPORT]

‘Guilt-free’ flights the goal of £113m funding for zero emission tech [REVEAL]

Octopus Energy grows largest UK virtual power plant to slash bills [INSIGHT]

The campaign ran for four weeks and focused on impersonation scams, misleading information about energy efficiency measures, financial scams, counterfeit goods and online shopping. Cllr Maureen Chalmers, Chair of Trading Standards Scotland’s Governance Board, said: “Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, we have seen how quickly scammers can adapt to changing circumstances to take advantage of people’s financial worries. “Unfortunately, as we move into the autumn and winter months, scammers are increasingly likely to target people who are worried about paying their bills and who may be more likely to click on links or respond to messages offering discounts on bills or investment opportunities.” And last month, Which? found electric blankets being flogged on online marketplaces were so poorly made that they risked giving electric shocks. The consumer group found that nine out of eleven electric blankets purchased from third-party sellers on AliExpress, Amazon, eBay and Wish should not have been legally sold in Britain as they breached safety requirements.

if(typeof utag_data.ads.fb_pixel!==”undefined”&&utag_data.ads.fb_pixel==!0){!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);fbq(‘init’,’568781449942811′);fbq(‘track’,’PageView’)}



This post is originally appeared on Express UK



