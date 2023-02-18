Grace Kelly’s yacht is available to hire and it costs £17,000 a

Spread the love





Grace Kelly’s honeymoon yacht is ­fit for a princess again after undergoing ­a major refit. The 147ft M/Y Grace was a wedding present gifted to the US actress and her husband Prince Rainier III of Monaco by shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis in 1956.

Up to 16 guests can now cruise the Galapagos Islands in the yacht and even enjoy the Grace Kelly Suite – if you can afford its £17,000-a-night price. Owners Quasar Expeditions said the vessel features renovated staterooms, an upgraded bar, a new coffee lounge, newly equipped kitchen, cuisine experiences and revamped social areas to maximise space.

The yacht offers some of the most spacious indoor and outdoor areas of all ships that sail the islands, it was said. Rear Window and Dial M For Murder star Grace had retired from acting at the age of 26 to marry Rainier and become Princess of Monaco.

After the “wedding of the century”, the royal couple began their honeymoon with a short stay in Majorca, Spain, followed by a cruise aboard the yacht – which they initially christened

Deo Juvente II – along the coasts of Corsica and Sardinia.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



