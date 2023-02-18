Hit Viking survival sim ‘Valheim’ hits Xbox on March 14th

Two years after indie survival game became an instant smash hit on PC, it has . It’s coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on March 14th. Valheim will be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost. The game’s currently on PC Game Pass too.

Initially built by a five-person team at developer Iron Gate Studio, Valheim in its first five weeks and it was one of in 2021. Players can team up with up to nine of their friends to go hunting, collect supplies, build bases, sail the seas, explore biomes, take down bosses and, of course, go fishing in a procedurally generated Viking afterlife.

Valheim will be available as a game preview on Xbox at the outset. “There’s still a lot left to add before the game can leave Early Access,” the game’s . Those who dive into Valheim on Xbox will be able to join up with pals who play on PC, as there’s crossplay support.