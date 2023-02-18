Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen at BAFTAs each year

Spread the love





Kate Middleton and Prince William will be out on a date night tonight, as they will be walking on the BAFTAs red carpet. Between 2017 and 2020, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended the BAFTAs every year, however, have not attended as a couple since then.

All eyes will be on Kate this evening to see what she wears for the prestigious ceremony. Whether it's a custom-made number by her beloved Alexander McQueen, which she's worn to the event every year except one, when she was pregnant with Prince Louis, or a beautiful dress by royal-favourite Jenny Packham, Kate's BAFTAs gowns are some of her best. In honour of the 2022 BAFTAs, happening this evening, Express.co.uk are taking a look back at Kate Middleton's stunning BAFTAs dresses. In 2011, Kate and William spent a few days in California as part of a royal tour of North America. While there, they added a BAFTA Reception at the Belasco Theatre in LA, where the Princess wore a flowing lilac gown by Alexander McQueen.

2017 was the first year Kate and William attended the BAFTAs together – and they did not disappoint. Kate took the red carpet by storm in an off-the-shoulder Bardot-style dress by Alexander McQueen. Eagle-eyed fans will recognise this dress, as well, as the Princess upcycled it in 2019 for the National Portrait Gallery Gala by altering the neckline and adding cap sleeves.

On BAFTAs night in 2018, all anyone could talk about was Time's Up, with many A-listers opting to wear black gowns in solidarity with the movement. Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales, who was then pregnant with her third child, Prince Louis, chose not to wear a black dress that evening. This was possibly to avoid being seen as political, as members of the Royal Family are not allowed to get involved in politics. However, she did wear a stunning deep green Jenny Packham gown with a black belt, which left things open to interpretation whether she supported the movement or not.

For the 2020 BAFTAs, Kate followed one of her favourite tricks and recycled a dress she’d worn previously, which was perfect considering the theme of the event was “recycle, sustainable or vintage”. This time, it was a beautiful custom-made Alexander McQueen white and gold gown that she’d worn in 2012 to a state dinner while on a royal tour of Malaysia. It is highly likely that the Princess will recycle an outfit for tonight’s BAFTAs, especially as her husband the Prince of Wales is the founder of The Earthshot Prize – a movement that is committed to awarding those who champion sustainability. Just recently the Earthshot Awards were held in Boston, Massachusetts, and Kate rented a dress for £74 instead of buying it for £350, in order to be more environmental with her choices.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



