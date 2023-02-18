Major hit and run driving law change regarding cats may be

The Highway Code states that dogs must be restrained with a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage or dog guard, so they cannot distract the driver or cause injuries to themselves or others in the car.

In the worst-case scenario, if there’s a car crash and the airbags activate, then it may cause serious injuries to the dog if they’ve been left to roam free in the vehicle.

Drivers breaching the rule are deemed to be driving carelessly which means that they can be hit with three to nine penalty points and receive a fine of £1,000 that can go up to £5,000 if taken to court.

Quotezone.co.uk CEO and founder Greg Wilson said: “In addition to avoiding financial penalties, it’s critical to know the rules of the road in order to keep everyone safe.