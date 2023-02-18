Categories
Sports

Man Utd takeover LIVE as Qatar make £5bn offer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Man Utd takeover LIVE as Qatar make £5bn offer, Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Spread the love
        


After weeks of speculation, Qatar have finally lodged their bid to purchase Manchester United in a total package that is worth up to £5billion.

Although United are yet to respond, it’s understood that figure still falls £1bn short of the Glazers’ £6bn valuation of the club – although it’s unclear whether any potential buyers have matched their valuation.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani confirmed Qatar’s offer via a statement on Friday evening as he outlined his intentions to restore “former glories both on and off the pitch.”

The statement read: “Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100 per cent of Manchester United Football Club. The bid plans to return the Club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United Football Club once more.

“The bid will be completely debt free via Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, which will look to invest in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the Club supports. The vision of the bid is for Manchester United Football Club to be renowned for footballing excellence, and regarded as the greatest football club in the world. More details of the bid will be released, when appropriate, if and when the bid process develops.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.