MEN’S TENNIS DROPS TIGHT MATCH TO LIPSCOMB ON SATURDAY – IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS – The IUPUI men’s tennis team dropped a tough match to Lipscomb at West Indy Racquet Club on Saturday night (Feb. 18), falling to the visiting Bison, 6-1. The match was much tighter than the final score would indicate though as four sets of singles went to tiebreaks and two matches split sets before being decided.

The Jaguars got off on the right foot by capturing the doubles point behind wins from Alex Jochim and Tom Ciszewski at the No. 1 spot and from Blessing Benibo and Colton Morehart from the No. 2 position. The No. 1 tandem earned a tight 7-5 win while Benibo and Morehart went down to the wire before capturing a 7-6 (7-5) victory.

However, Lipscomb (3-4) in singles play, despite some lengthy matches.

Ciszewski dropped a heartbreaker at No. 1 singles to Lipscomb’s Maksim Bogdanovich, 6-7, 7-6, 1-0 (10-4). Nate Day also split sets at No. 5 singles before falling, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Jochim fought hard at No. 2 singles before falling to Henrique Ushizima, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) and Noah Viste also dropped a second set tiebreaker at No. 6 singles, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Kamil Kozerski was upended at No. 3 singles 6-2, 6-4 and Morehart fell at No. 4, 7-5, 6-3.

The Jaguars will return to action on Friday, Feb. 24 when they host Dayton at 5:00 p.m. at West Indy. IUPUI will cap the weekend when they trek to Ball State on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1:00 p.m.

