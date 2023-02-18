Own a Kindle? Amazon is offering you one million books for free

If you want to get stuck into some new books then Amazon may have the perfect promotion. The online retailer has just launched an exclusive deal that is offering access to a million top titles for free… yes, you did read that correctly.

The offer is available courtesy of Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service which offers instant access to some of the biggest bestsellers via a monthly subscription plan. It’s a bit like Netflix but for bookworms.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited usually costs £9.49 per month but, right now, there’s the option to sign up and get two whole months for free – that’s a total saving of £18.98. Along with free access to all those novels, biographies and fiction, there are also magazines to browse plus the ability to listen to unlimited audiobooks as well.

Another bonus of this deal is that you can use the Unlimited platform on numerous devices including phones and tablets thanks to the Kindle app. It’s even available on all Apple and Android devices so even if you forget your eReader you won’t be bored on a train journey or long-haul flight.