Princess Diana’s go-to £40 lip balm launches a new formula

Another makeup product which Princess Diana famously loved was her blue eyeliner, which made her beautiful eyes stand out even more.

An archive face chart from one of the late Princess of Wales’ early photoshoots showed that she wore Elizabeth Arden’s pencil in “Blue kohl 636”, which she teamed with a coordinating mascara from the same brand.

But as the years went by, Diana began to embrace a more natural, neutral look – which her makeup artist Mary Greenwell has since claimed was all down to her.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Mary said: “I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that.”