Categories
Life Style

Princess Diana’s go-to £40 lip balm launches a new formula

Princess Diana's go-to £40 lip balm launches a new formula
Spread the love
        


Another makeup product which Princess Diana famously loved was her blue eyeliner, which made her beautiful eyes stand out even more.

An archive face chart from one of the late Princess of Wales’ early photoshoots showed that she wore Elizabeth Arden’s pencil in “Blue kohl 636”, which she teamed with a coordinating mascara from the same brand.

But as the years went by, Diana began to embrace a more natural, neutral look – which her makeup artist Mary Greenwell has since claimed was all down to her.

Speaking to Yahoo!, Mary said: “I think beiges and browns are just so much prettier. Simple as that.”

This post is originally appeared on Express UK

Express UK

By Express UK

Express.co.uk is the digital arm of the Daily Express and Sunday Express - one of Britain’s most famous and trusted news brands.

Since 1900 the Express has been at the forefront of the news, and a fundamental part of the fabric of British life, crusading for truth and dignity and bringing millions of readers informed coverage of the most important world events in both print and online.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.