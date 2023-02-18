Putin set to speak to nation as Kremlin readies new mobilisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin is gearing up for a crunch address to the nation on Monday – with the Kremlin believed to be drawing plans for a fresh round of mobilisation almost a year after invading Ukraine.

The UK’s MoD also suggested in its latest bulletin it was becoming “increasingly difficult” for Putin to conceal the truth about his so-called “special military operation” from the Russian population.

The MoD’s latest tweeted bulletin claimed Andrey Turchak, the leader of the Russian parliamentary group which is focused on war, stated on Thursday that he had presented a report to Putin covering issues such as social support to those mobilised and their families.

It added: “This issue is likely to become more salient if any further mobilisation (be it overt or tacit) takes place. Putin may well refer to these issues in his state of the nation address on 21 February 2023.”

The bulletin added: “It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to insulate the population from the war in Ukraine. A December 2022 Russian poll reported that 52% had either a friend or relative who had served in the so-called Special Military Operation.”