Roblox Game Company Tycoon codes (February 2023): Free Gems,

In order to thrive in the popular simulation game of Roblox Game Company Tycoon, Robloxians will have to run a successful game development business. To that end, they must hire productive staff and install the best rigs to produce the finest games.
Naturally, players will require a fairly large amount of in-game resources to run and further improve their gaming companies. They can easily redeem the promo codes provided in this article to earn free Gems, Rebirths, and more. Instead of grinding for several hours, newer players can swiftly fill up their in-game coffers with Gems by redeeming these codes.
Active codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon
Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers this month. There’s a silver lining to this as new codes will most likely be released in forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.
- NewPetModels – Redeem for 250k Gems
- 20mvisits – Redeem for 2 million Gems
- 18mvisits – Redeem for 1 million Gems
- WinterUpdate – Redeem for 500k Gems
- MerryXmas2021 – Redeem for 500k Gems
- EnjoyTheSnow – Redeem for 100k Gems
- 1.9.6 – Redeem for 100k Gems
- AutumnUpdate – Redeem for 1 million Gems
- ConsoleUpdate – Redeem for 2 million Gems
- 1.9.0 – Redeem for 10 Rebirths
- NewFloors – Redeem for 500,000 Gems
- 150KFavs – Redeem for 150,000 Gems
- 25KLikes – Redeem for 250,000 Gems
- NewObbies – Redeem for 50,000 Gems
- TradingUpdate – Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- OneYearOfDevelopment – Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- 10KGroupMembers – Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- BinaryCodes – Redeem for 10,000 Gems
- SomeRandomCode – Redeem for 15,000 Gems
- 1001100010010110100000 – Redeem for 100,000 Gems
- 110000110101000 – Redeem for 25,000 Gems
- SomeFreeRebirths – Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- Baxtrix – Redeem for Baxtrix Pet
- TwitterPet:D – Redeem for Twitter Pet
- KODI – Redeem for ImaFlyNworker Pet
- EasyRebirths – Redeem for 3 Rebirths
- RebirthCode? – Redeem for a Rebirth
It’s highly recommended that you redeem the pet codes before the other codes. This is because the value of pets claimed from free codes will significantly increase in the community market once their codes expire.
The newly obtained Gems can be used to hire new employees and purchase top-tier rigs in the game. New players can make use of these free resources to enhance their gaming experience fairly early on.
Inactive codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon
Sadly, a few of the older codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon have expired over the course of time and cannot be redeemed anymore:
- ActivePlayers:) -This code was redeemed for 100,000 Cash
- 1.8.6 – This code was redeemed for 191K Gems
- AnotherHiddenCode – This code was redeemed for a 150,000 Cash
- 17MVisits – This code was redeemed for one million Gems
- 1000ExTrEmErs – This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems
- 35KGroupMembers – This code was redeemed for 350,000 Gems
- 40KGroupMembers – This code was redeemed for 400,000 Gems
- 16MVisits – This code was redeemed for one million Gems
- CodeHunter0 – This code was redeemed for 5,000 Gems
- -FreeGems – This code was redeemed for 15,000 Gems
- NewTwitter – This code was redeemed for 10,000 Gems
How to redeem codes in Roblox Game Company Tycoon
Interested readers can easily redeem the game’s active codes within a matter of minutes. To obtain the free rewards, you must simply follow the steps given below:
- Load up the game and get into the game’s server.
- You must click on the small blue-colored Twitter logo button that can be seen on the left hand side of the screen
- The code redemption interface will pop up
- You must copy an active code from the list in this article and paste it into the small “Type your code here” text box
- Make sure that you hit the green Redeem button to claim your freebies instantly
Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, you must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes while redeeming them.