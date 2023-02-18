Categories
Showbiz

Shania Twain distracts Starstruck fans as they question

This was echoed by another Starstruck viewer, Andy Mason, who questioned: “How the f**k is Shania Twain 57?? #Starstruck #faf.”

While @itsamy_xo suggested: “Let’s not lie, Shania Twain doesn’t age & her talent is just timeless #Starstruck.”

And a surprised @BloomCC83 added to the discussion: “Shania Twain is 57! WHAT! Beautiful woman. #starstruck.”

Jodie also took to the social media platform to say: “@ShaniaTwain is 57 and looks absolutely phenomenal wow #starstruck.”

