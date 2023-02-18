Stacey Solomon’s BBC series hit with over 1,500 complaints

In a recent episode of Sort Your Life Out, Stacey Solomon was blasted by BBC viewers when she suggested moving a family’s pet rabbit into a hutch outside. The pets had previously lived in the conservatory but the presenter insisted they be moved outdoors.
Fans took to Twitter at the time to blast Stacey’s decision and now it’s been revealed Sort Your Life Out received the highest number of complaints of all BBC shows between January 30 and February 12.
The Rabbit Welfare Association and Trust shared a link encouraging followers to complain about Stacey’s actions on the show.
A total of 1,502 complaints were made to Ofcom by angry viewers who claimed moving the rabbits outside was “animal cruelty”.
At the time, Beth posted on Twitter: “Love love @StaceySolomon but so disappointed that Sort Your Life Out has shown rabbits being moved from a nice spacious indoor run to a cramped outdoor hutch, hutches are absolutely not enough #SYLO.”
READ MORE: Susanna Reid confirms extended break from Good Morning Britain
Lynne shared: “Made the mistake of watching the end of #SortYourLifeOut.
“Poor rabbits got kicked out of the conservatory into a c***py, tiny, non-weatherproofed hutch outside! Completely unsuitable & irresponsible.”
“That hutch is way too small for those rabbits and where is the run @StaceySolomon #SortYourLifeOut @RabbitRWAF,” Lisa tweeted.
Rayanne shared: “Enjoyed this tonight until the rabbits were kicked into the garden.
“Your lack of knowledge is very concerning, especially when being broadcast live on TV.
“Please do the right thing and address this issue, they don’t deserve to live in a hutch!”
The BBC has however responded to the backlash and on February 3 explained: “We heard from a number of viewers who were concerned about the hutch provided for the rabbits in this programme.”
The broadcaster responded to the complaints: “The family’s pet rabbits usually live outside and were only living indoors for a short period of time after being neutered.
if(typeof utag_data.ads.fb_pixel!==”undefined”&&utag_data.ads.fb_pixel==!0){!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,’https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);fbq(‘init’,’568781449942811′);fbq(‘track’,’PageView’)}
This post is originally appeared on Express UK