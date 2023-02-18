The Office star Mackenzie Crook begs for help to find missing

“It’s not about disrupting the police operation but rather keeping eyes peeled in the local areas.”

Arun Police have asked people to call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02 if they see Laurel.

Sussex Police are currently searching for Laurel and a coastguard team and helicopter were reportedly also used earlier this week.

On their Twitter page, Sussex Police posted on Wednesday: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday.

“She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02.”