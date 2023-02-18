Which VR Games Will Make it to New Heights in The Metaverse?

Developers are frequently releasing VR versions of traditional games.

MMORPG may become the most beloved genre in the metaverse.

With the arrival of next generation consoles, gaming has moved to a whole new level. With improved graphics and gameplay, gamers are loving the immersive experiences these games deliver. Technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are a boost to render these experiences more immersive. Several games that we currently play on flat screens may, at some point, transit to the metaverse sector.

The metaverse is the concept of interconnected virtual worlds enabled by the aforementioned technologies. Gaming is expected to be at the core of the metaverse, so we should take notice of a handful of games having a potential to grow in digital spaces.

Among Us

Developed by Innersloth, an indie gaming company, Among Us is an online multiplayer game where players are required to identify the imposter hidden among them. It gained popularity majorly among the mobile gamers. It was later released on Nintendo Switch in 2020 and Playstation and Xbox consoles in 2021.

Innersloth published the game for virtual reality devices last year and is expected to be released for Playstation VR2 during February 2023. The game was critically acclaimed with Metacritic, a review aggregator, rating it 9 out 10 while IGN, a gaming and entertainment website, giving it an 8.

Resident Evil

When we talk about the horror genre, Resident Evil remains the first choice of the mainstream gamers. Developed by Capcom, a Japanese video game developer, the game saw its latest release last year dubbed Resident Evil Village. Recently, the company announced that they will soon release the VR version of the game for PSVR2.

The company has already released a VR version for one of their best games in the series, Resident Evil 4. From Leon to Chris, the series has a bunch of interesting characters as well as virtual locations in the franchise. Considering the metaverse is going to be an interconnected mesh of several digital spaces, the franchise can become a part of a bigger multiverse.

Sniper Elite

First person shooter (FPS) games started out with Wolfstein and Doom during the 90s but gained popularity with Call of Duty in the 2000s. The genre has become popular among the traditional gamers, especially the ones preferring military shooters. Sniper Elite, developed by Rebellion Developments, is among such games in demand among gamers.

A VR version, developed by Just Add Water, was released in 2021 ang gained mixed reviews. Though several gamers have live streamed the game and offered mostly positive reviews, the negative reception might be due to unfamiliarity of users with virtual reality technologies.

VR devices have not gone mainstream yet. But as soon as this technology becomes the new normal, the aforementioned games, alongside others, may grow to a much larger scale in the metaverse industry.

