Which WWE Superstar is Raquel Rodriguez’ boyfriend? Big Mami

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 was a night where Raquel Rodriguez outshined her opponents even without walking out as the winner. Her performance will remain memorable for her fans for years to come.

While fans certainly know about the sheer talent of the former Women’s Tag Team Champion, some might not know that she is currently dating a fellow WWE Superstar. We’ve got the answer here.

The answer is none other than The Monster of All Monsters, Braun Strowman. Raquel and Braun have been friends for years and publicly confirmed their relationship in January 2022. The two have been together ever since.

Raquel Gonzalez met Braun Strowman. The bear hug is still a viable submission hold.

The two stars travel and train together and also help each other become better at their profession. Fans can find them posting pictures with each other on their social media handles. Hopefully, the two will stay as a couple for the rest of their lives.

Raquel Rodriguez’s boyfriend Braun Strowman helps her get a better understanding of her character

As noted earlier, the couple train together and help each other become better pro wrestlers.

During an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Raquel Rodriguez credited her WWE boyfriend, Braun Strowman, for helping her get a better grasp of her onscreen character.

“Even just being around Braun Strowman and having that time to pick his brain, being a bigger person and character in the ring, it helped me get a better grasp of the kind of wrestler I wanted to portray myself as when I stepped into the ring,” said Raquel Rodriguez.

It is nice to see the two stars helping each other to bring the best out of one another.

As of now, Big Mami Cool will look to carry the momentum from Elimination Chamber 2023 into WrestleMania Hollywood. She could certainly be featured in a major singles match at the event.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman is currently paired with Ricochet on television. The two have had considerable success as a tag team and will look to have a great bout at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Raquel’s relationship with Braun Strowman? Let us know in the comments section below.