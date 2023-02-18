Women’s Tennis Takes Down WKU in Dominating Fashion – Ball State

Next Match: Oakland University 2/19/2023 | 1:30 pm Feb. 19 (Sun) / 1:30 pm Oakland University

MUNCIE, Ind. – The Ball State women’s tennis team (5-2) took down Western Kentucky (6-4) today in dominating fashion earning a 7-0 sweep over the Lady Toppers Saturday afternoon at the Northwest YMCA.



Amy Kaplan alongside Ella Hazelbaker dominated on court three in doubles play to take the 6-1 match from Western Kentucky’s Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada. Shortly after, Maria Polishchuk paired up with Allison Mullville to clinch the double point after their 6-2 defeat over WKU’s No. 2 twosome of Sofia Blanco and Rachel Hermanova.



With the Cardinals up 1-0 over the Lady Toppers, Ball State continued to dominate in singles. Emma Peeler took down Sayda Hernandez in straight sets on court two and then Kaplan followed suit soon after registering a 6-3, 6-1 victory over WKU’s No. 3 player.



Three of the four courts were tightly contested but Polishchuk claimed match point for Ball State with her 6-3, 6-1 defeat on the top court versus Paola Cortez.



Emily Desai pushed the Cardinals score to 5-0 after a first set tiebreaker and then did not give up a game in set two. Rounding out today’s victories for Ball State was Mullville who beat Zegada in straight sets at the No. 5 spot and Jessica Braun who took a two-set tie breaker to complete the sweep for the Cardinals.



The Ball State women’s tennis team continues its four-match home stand when it hosts Oakland Sunday at 1:30 pm ET at the Northwest YMCA.

