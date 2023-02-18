You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Offshore Abandoned Community

For the adventurous and the brave, ghost town exploring is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Florida with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.

Photo byKevin Valhalla/Unsplash

The stilt houses, or Stiltsville as they are referred to now, is a group of wood stilt houses located one mile south of Cape Florida atop sand banks of the Safety Valve on the edge of Biscayne Bay in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

They may not look like much now, but these decaying wood houses were once the hottest spot in Miami.

Photo byEamon Kennedy/Pexels

Built during the early 1930s, Stiltsville served as a spot where gambling and drinking could take place legally during prohibition. The area started off with just a couple of clubs, like Crawfish Eddies and the Calvert Club. By the 1950s and early ’60s, Stiltsville was known as the coolest place in the Miami area for wealthy locals. At its peak, there were nearly 30 stilt houses here.

In 1965, Hurricane Betsy nearly whipped out the stilt village and in 1992, Hurricane Andrew brought the remaining number of structures down to just seven.

Photo byRoss Winograd/Unsplash

Stiltsville was nearly demolished in 1999, but a petition signed by over 75,000 people convinced the National Park Service to preserve the buildings instead.

Today, the non-profit known as the Stiltsville Trust strives to rehabilitate and protect the remaining structures and has begun to allow the rental of some of these historic structures. To learn more about Stiltsville, be sure to check out its official site here.

Have you ever seen Stiltsville? Would you ever consider staying overnight in one of these houses? Let us know in the comments.