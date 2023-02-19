Categories
Barclays shares ‘warning signs’ for scam after customer loses

An impersonation scam is when someone pretending to be a family member, friend, the police, a bank, business, or public figure manipulates people into sending them money.

Barclays is urging people to be more vigilant of impersonation scams in the run up to celebrity award season, as research from the bank shows that a quarter (26 percent) of Brits have been targeted by scammers impersonating celebrities, or know someone that has.

However, it’s not just celebrities that scammers are impersonating. Barclays data shows that almost half (45 percent) of all money lost to impersonation scams involves scammers pretending to be the police or the bank.

Ross Martin, head of digital safety, at Barclays, said: “Impersonation scams are one of the most common ways in which criminals target victims, whether it’s by impersonating celebrities, or more commonly family members, friends, and even trusted organisations – such as your bank.

