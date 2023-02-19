Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Image Shows Downside of Backpack Removal

Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Season 2 is now live, bringing a wide array of changes and overhauls to the game’s mechanics, but at least one of the changes isn’t flying all too well with some players in the community. The new backpack system in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought a significant change to the inventory system of the battle royale at launch, and players made some of their concerns known to Activision and Infinity Ward during Season 1, which prompted the studio to change how the system works in Season 2.

While most of the gameplay systems found in Call of Duty: Warzone have been transferred over and reworked to function in the world of Warzone 2, the backpack system is a new design decision by the developers. In the original Warzone, players would automatically pick up ammo, cash, and armor plates from the ground and defeated enemies, but they couldn’t store any extra items. In Warzone 2, Infinity Ward decided to change the system with upgradable backpacks, allowing players to pick and choose what they wanted to store. And upon killing an enemy, they would drop a lootable backpack, allowing players to choose specific items for future uses. This new iteration of looting, alongside Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s new Armor Vest system, was not welcomed by a section of the player base who argued that success in Warzone 2 should depend on skill and timing instead of RNG and stacking Self-Revive Kits and spare plates.

In Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Infinity Ward decided to remove the upgradable backpacks altogether, replacing them with every player spawning with limited inventory space. Furthermore, the game now spreads the loot around a defeated enemy, instead of spawning a backpack. Reddit user Chieffelix472 posted a screenshot on the social media platform, showcasing the current state of this loot shower. In the post, Chieffelix472 can be seen standing over a defeated enemy and instead of spawning the dropped items around the spot, the weapons and ammo just clump to a single spot, making it significantly harder to sort through items at a glance.

Other players on the subreddit have voiced their displeasure, regarding the new system. The first comment very explicitly states how key items such as Durable Gas Masks, Killstreaks, and Self-Revive Kits can now be stuck under a defeated player, thus having players waste time trying to loot. The consensus among the player base was for Infinity Ward to address the RNG of finding a backpack and fix the glitches around interacting with dropped backpacks. The updated system in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 instead brings a new set of problems to the table, without addressing any of the previous issues.

The backpack and loot shower issue is among the many issues plaguing the game currently, and Activision and Infinity Ward have already addressed these concerns and are being acknowledged and worked upon. For now, players will have to endure the messy loot showers as they brave the new Ashika Island map and Resurgence mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2‘s Season 2.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

