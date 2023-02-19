Meghan and Harry a ‘double-edged sword’ for organisations

Spread the love





Meghan and Prince Harry present a “double-edged sword” conundrum for organisations who may be thinking to seek their support, according to a royal commentator. Broadcaster and royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti believes the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive “acres of press” represents a plus for organisations who want to spotlight their causes. At the same time, the criticism and claims raised against the Royal Family by the Sussexes over the past years have negatively affected their image among many, and may reflect badly also on brands who tie links with them.

Mr Sacerdoti told Express.co.uk: "I personally don't see them as compassionate and caring in their public activities, and so I am sympathetic to those who thinks they'd be an odd choice to further those brand values. "However, because of who they are and for the way they operate, they do guarantee acres of press coverage for virtually anything they talk about or do. "It's a double-edged sword for a brand, especially if it's a social cause or issue or a charity, whether they want the massive attention that will come with the Sussexes' involvement, which would be a good thing for the brand, but the possible downside is that it could attach the wrong sort of values to a cause." Following their decision to step down as full-time working members of the Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan continued to work with a number of organisations they tied their links to as senior royals. Among them are Smart Works, which supports women trying to re-enter the job market, and WellChild, which helps children with life-limiting issues or serious illnesses be treated at home whenever possible.

Since late 2020, Meghan and Harry have also started creating partnerships with other organisations via their non-profit Archewell Foundation. Among them is the World Central Kitchen, which provides meals and support to disaster-hit areas – most recently Turkey, devastated by a deadly earthquake which has claimed thousands of lives. Indeed, as noted by Mr Sacerdoti, announcements regarding Meghan and Harry’s work with non-profit organisations put the spotlight on their work and causes. At the same time, the Sussexes as non-working royals are also free to donate funds and issue grants either personally or via their Foundation. READ MORE: Sussexes to have ‘fair trial’ as ‘Americans don’t care’ about them

Prince Harry previously announced he would donate his proceeds from his best-selling book Spare – including £1,249,125 ($1,500,000) to Sentebale, an organisation he co-created in 2006 to help children in Lesotho whose lives had been affected by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, and £300,000 to WellChild. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's work with their non-profit has been praised and acknowledged by a number of organisations throughout 2022. In February last year, Meghan and Harry were presented with the President's Award by the NAACP for their work in public service, in particular their efforts focused on racial social justice. The Human First Coalition, which helped save the lives of thousands of people fleeing the Taliban, presented the Foundation with the Partner Organization Award for its "advocacy on behalf of and financial support for at-risk Afghans as well as military veterans who served in Afghanistan".

And the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights gave Harry and Meghan in December its Ripple of Hope Award for their work on racial justice. Mr Sacerdoti questioned what to expect next from the Sussexes, after they spoke openly or referred to their royal relatives on numerous occasions in the past three years. He said: “We have had a first clue with the Lead to Live docu-series, which I don’t think did very well for Netflix, certainly nothing in comparison to their Harry and Meghan series. “They want to attach their names to issues of social change, social action, leadership and the like.” Live to Lead, the second product released for US streaming giant Netflix by Meghan and Harry after their biographical docu-series, features a series of high-profile interviews with world leaders and important personalities such as late US Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg, environmental activist Greta Thunberg and former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

