F1 LIVE -Teams fear Ferrari illegal, Lewis Hamilton’s car may be

Mercedes have retained their dramatic side-pod less concept on their new W14 despite the team promising the car would be radically different compared to their failed 2022 model.

However, Sky Sports host Ted Kravitz feels they could be working on a plan B that could involve a totally different design.

He said: “They’re giving their big idea that was a failure last year one more go, but I believe they have a plan B in production.

“If they need to, they can go to a plan B, which is the Red Bull or Ferrari style of doing things, in the middle of the season.

“That’s why we’re hearing from Mercedes… these rules are here for another few years yet so they’ve got to get it right at some point.”

