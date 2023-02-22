LG Uplus to release metaverse platform for young children

[Courtesy of LG Uplus]

SEOUL — South Korea’s mobile carrier LG Uplus will roll out a metaverse-based platform that enables young children to interact with each other and learn about animals and dinosaurs using avatars. The virtual platform incorporated functions capable of filtering profanity while chatting and reporting those who behave inappropriately.



LG Uplus (LGU+) said in a statement that the company will release the open beta version of KidsTopia, a metaverse platform for children aged up to 12, at the end of February 2023. Users can choose skin tone, eyes, nose, and hairstyles for their own personalized characters as well as apparel items. Children can engage in different activities such as camping, snowball fight, and dance events.



The mobile carrier KidsTopia was created based on advice from 150 people including education experts and game developers. Parents can also monitor their children’s activities in the virtual world.



Metaverse, which allows users to be involved in social, cultural, and even economic activities in virtual reality, has been adopted by various sectors in South Korea. In August 2021, Seoul launched metaverse-based science classes for about 2,100 students so they can explore a virtual exhibition hall called “Gather Town.”