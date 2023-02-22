Own one of these Galaxy phones? You may get free upgrade from

Spread the love





If you own a recently released Galaxy smartphone then you may find your device is about to get a swathe of new features. Samsung has just announced that it has begun pushing out an upgrade – called One UI 5.1 – to millions of its devices across the globe and it will be totally free to download.

This blockbuster software boost includes changes to the camera, improved personalisation and better compatibility across other Galaxy devices such as tablets and laptops. Once One UI 5.1 is installed, users will be able to snap photos in Expert RAW mode which offers more detail in the image for improved editing. For those that simply want to point and shoot, Samsung has introduced something called AI-based Photo Remaster which automatically improves deteriorated details of images by boosting brightness, fine-tuning details and making colour corrections even in backlit scenes. It can also remove unwanted shadows and reflections making every image appear as if it’s been shot by a pro. Want to know more about Samsung’s latest phone? Read our full Galaxy S23 Ultra review

If you have thousands of photos stored in your library then there’s more good news as new navigation improvements also make it easier to find photos within the Gallery app. You can even tap on a person’s face in a photo to conduct a search for more images of them. That should make adding images to a family album much faster. Along with the camera boost, One UI 5.1 also makes things feel more personal on the device. For example, the new dynamic weather widget can analyse current conditions and then create a custom design that reflects the climate. Modes and Routines have also been expanded to enable custom wallpapers, ringtones, touch sensitivity and fonts that can personalise specific activities. Finally, there’s the improved Galaxy ecosystem compatibility which is great news for anyone with a Samsung phone and laptop. The update now allows devices to interact together so you can move the cursor from the laptop straight onto the phone or tablet. This means devices can be used as a second screen and you can even copy items from one Galaxy gadget and paste them into a document on another.

“One UI 5.1 is the up-to-date example of Samsung’s commitment to providing Galaxy users with the latest innovations as soon as possible,” said Janghyun Yoon, EVP and Senior Executive, Software Office. “Over the past several weeks, we have worked closely with our service providers and carrier partners to bring One UI 5.1 to current Galaxy smartphones and tablets around the world within a few short weeks of the Galaxy S23 series announcement.” If that’s got you excited, here are all the phones getting the free upgrade. One UI 5.1 software update starts to roll out for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series,1 Z Fold4, Z Flip4, S21 series and S20 series. Software updates for additional Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available in the coming weeks.

