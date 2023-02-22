Tesco’s latest Clubcard update could change how you shop in

Spread the love





Tesco has issued a warning to anyone with a Clubcard. Millions of people across the UK are currently using the loyalty scheme to reduce the cost of their shopping.

However, the supermarket giant has announced it is making a change to its Clubcard system. Tesco says it will shut down two of the apps that Clubcard holders use later this year, reports The Mirror. The supermarket chain says the Pay+ app will cease to exist from February 27. Tesco is also scrapping its Clubcard app, though a date is yet to be announced.

Both Tesco apps provide a digital way for you to use your Clubcard in stores if you do not carry around a physical card. Tesco Pay+ lets you pay for your shopping and collect Clubcard points, while the Clubcard app lets you scan a digital version of your Clubcard in stores. Shoppers are being encouraged to download and use the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app instead, previously called Tesco Grocery. This is free to download on Android and iPhone. Tesco says its Grocery & Clubcard app combines the features of the apps above that are closing – so you can use it to pay and collect Clubcard points.

A spokesperson said: “Bringing the functionality of Tesco Pay+ into the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app is a demonstration of our focus on providing products which closely align to the needs of Tesco shoppers.” The news comes after Tesco announced it will give store workers a 7 per cent pay rise, which will be the third increase in ten months. The supermarket reached an agreement with the Union of Shop, Distributive, and Allied Workers (USDAW) and will increase the hourly rate by 72p. This will take the hourly wage of a store worker from £10.30 to £11.02, and staff will see the pay rise from April 2. Tesco said the increase in hourly pay will represent an investment of more than £230 million.

As part of the pay deal with the Usdaw, Tesco will also increase its “additional skills payment” for shift leaders by an extra 40p to £2.26. This will bring their hourly wage up to £13.28. Tesco is also planning to expand its same-day delivery service, Whoosh, to 800 stores by the end of this month. The delivery service, which was first launched in 2021 and expanded to 600 stores last year, aims to get groceries to you between 30 minutes and an hour after ordering them. It costs £2.99 per delivery, with an extra charge of £2 added if your order is under £15.

This post is originally appeared on Express UK



