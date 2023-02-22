Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool face ‘almost an impossible job’ to

Virgil van Dijk says Liverpool face “almost an impossible job” to overturn a three-goal deficit at Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 second leg.

Liverpool were thrashed 5-2 at Anfield on Tuesday night having taken an early two-goal lead against the current holders.

Back-to-back wins in the Premier League had boosted the confidence of Jurgen Klopp’s side, but they were humbled on a historic European night to leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.



“We have almost an impossible job in Madrid in three weeks’ time,” said Van Dijk. “But when the time is right, we’ll focus and we’ll give everything and represent the club as good as we can.

“Very disappointed. That’s the only thing I can say, you know, losing is never good. And the way we lost, almost not giving ourselves a chance in Madrid, is tough.

“It’s the hard reality and something we have to deal with, we have to deal with as a group, as a unit. It’s not been the easiest season so far, but the only way to get out of it is to stick together. And that’s the message.

“Even after now, everyone is angry, everyone is obviously disappointed, but the next game is, what is it? Four days? So if we want to perform there, we have to quickly, you know, change the switch. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

‘We’re not robots’

Liverpool’s defensive problems were laid bare once again with them now having conceded 46 times in all competitions as two goals apiece from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema completed an astonishing Real comeback.

“We played against Real Madrid, the holders of the Champions League. Quality players all over the team, they can punish you and punish mistakes that you make and that’s what they did, especially in the second half,” added Van Dijk.

“And that’s pretty clear to see, mistakes that we shouldn’t make. But it happens in football. You know, we’re not robots. Sometimes mistakes happen. And unfortunately, that is the case.

“The only thing we can do is learn from it and focus on the next one to make sure that that doesn’t happen. And obviously, if you look back in the last two games, we played well and that’s something we should focus on as well, and don’t be in panic.”

Klopp: I think tie is over, for now

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, and already out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup – the two trophies they won last season.

A European exit would all but end their hopes of lifting silverware this term and Klopp knows they face a mammoth task at the Bernabeu.

“I think Carlo (Ancelotti) thinks the tie is over, and I think it as well, at the moment,” he said. “But, in three weeks… it’s how it is in these moments: the closer you get to the game the bigger our chances become, and the less likely the tie is over.

“But tonight with the 5-2 and you see the game and it’s like… ‘Oh, they (Real Madrid) are pretty good in counter-attacking, we have to score there (at the Bernabeu) three goals, so take some risks, that could be a bit tricky.’

“But it’s really not in my mind. So we go there, I can say that now already, try to win the game. If that’s possible or not I don’t know now. But we will try and from there and we will see.”