Bald prison cat branded with cruel tattoo seeks new home

A sphinx cat is looking for a new home after it was tattooed by gang members at a Mexican prison. The unnamed hairless feline is a year old and currently resides in Juarez, a town bordering Texas in Mexico ‘s northernmost state of Chihuahua. Police had discovered the cat in a jail where it had suffered abuse at the hands of prisoners who tattooed its skin.

Rescue workers who took the cat into their care found it with two tattoos on both sides of its body.

One tattoo looks like a tattered flag emblazoned with two cutlasses and what appears to be a Mexican sombrero.

Another resembles a plaque with the words “Hecho en Mexico” and an eagle, the country’s national symbol.

The phrase roughly translates to “Made in Mexico”, and the tattoo replicates a symbol the national government attaches to products manufactured domestically.