Best method to pack a suitcase for a road trip or staycation

I tried this and I was impressed with the result. I could carry more, and it was also a clever way to keep my daily outfits organised.

Other packing tips for your next road trip, camping holiday or staycation include placing all small items, including chargers or underwear, inside your boots or trainers.

Always carry a separate small medication bag which can be easily accessed and for toiletries, only carry the essentials.

However, remember to pack a few extra essential items for the road, such as wipes or hand sanitiser, and sun cream.

