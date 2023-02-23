Drivers urged to get rid of a common accessory before an MOT test

With MOT season just around the corner, many drivers will be dreading their annual MOT tests . If the vehicle is well-kept and in a good condition, there is usually nothing to worry about. However, there are some silly items that can result in instant failure and more stress.

With that in mind, experts at LeaseCar.uk have reminded drivers to double-check their car’s interior and exterior before letting it go through an MOT.

This is because having items such as an air freshener tied around the rear-view mirror could be seen as an obstruction to the driver’s view.

The experts said that while it’s an interior addition many motorists opt for, it’s best to get rid of it before the dreaded test.

The Highway Code also dictates that a driver is not permitted to use a vehicle if their view of the road is obstructed in any way.

