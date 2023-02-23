Emmerdale couple ripped apart over Leyla Harding’s huge mistake

Leyla Harding (played by Roxy Shahidi) has been struggling recently and is trying to get her life back on track. However, chaos seems to be following her around the village, and official Emmerdale spoilers confirm a misinterpretation from Leyla could lead to a beloved couple being torn apart on the ITV soap. Will they be able to work things through or has Leyla destroyed the pair for good?

In upcoming scenes, Leyla is moved by Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) kindness but takes it the wrong way.

It comes as he checks in on her following the news of her decree nisi, marking the start of her divorce from Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

She misreads his warmth for something more and leans in to kiss him.

Unfortunately, this is all spotted by Jai’s girlfriend, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), leaving Jai mortified.

