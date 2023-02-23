Emmerdale couple ripped apart over Leyla Harding’s huge mistake

Leyla Harding (played by Roxy Shahidi) has been struggling recently and is trying to get her life back on track. However, chaos seems to be following her around the village, and official Emmerdale spoilers confirm a misinterpretation from Leyla could lead to a beloved couple being torn apart on the ITV soap. Will they be able to work things through or has Leyla destroyed the pair for good?
In upcoming scenes, Leyla is moved by Jai Sharma’s (Chris Bisson) kindness but takes it the wrong way.
It comes as he checks in on her following the news of her decree nisi, marking the start of her divorce from Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).
She misreads his warmth for something more and leans in to kiss him.
Unfortunately, this is all spotted by Jai’s girlfriend, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), leaving Jai mortified.
Laurel decided to end things last year when Jai took out a loan in her name because he had money problems and lied to her about it.
Things only got worse after she failed to believe Jai when he said the drugs discovered at Take A Vow did not belong to him.
It seemed they had finally worked through their issues and decided to give things another go in September.
Now, just months on, Laurel will inevitably question Jai’s honesty once again.
Leyla might end up trying to explain to Laurel that the kiss was all on her part, but will she believe her?
The couple will probably be reluctant to have to break the news to their children once again that they’re splitting up.
This means their decision would have to be a permanent one to give their kids a more secure life.
Will Leyla be responsible for another couple splitting up?
Emmerdale continues on Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV.
