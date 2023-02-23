For the Love of Learning: National Library Lovers Month

February is National Library Lovers Month, and we invite the community to check out what your local library has to offer. Crawfordsville District Public Library’s collection includes books, audiobooks, graphic novels, visual materials on DVD and Blue Ray formats, music CDs, magazines, newspapers and much more. Most items are located in the library and ready for you to check out (or place a hold). We also provide an extensive collection of online resources that you may access from home or from one of our publicly available computers. If you have your own device, we provide you with free Wi-Fi.

Our massive collection of books, both fiction and non-fiction, includes popular authors such as Colleen Hoover (“It Ends with Us,” “November 9” and “Verity”), Delia Owens (“Where the Crawdads Sing” and “The Eye of the Elephant”), Danielle Steel (“Without a Trace,” “The Affair” and “The Wedding Dress”) and James Patterson (“22 Seconds,” “The House of Wolves” and “Three Days to Live”).

Favorite new adult non-fiction books include “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry (921 Perry, M.), “Spare” by Prince Harry (921 Harry), Vinh Pham’s “Sit Up Straight: Future-Proof Your Body Against Chronic Pain with 12 Simple Movements” (613.78 Pha), “Farmhouse Entertaining Cookbook” by Taste of Home and “The January 6 Report” by the House January 6th Committee. Our library also offers a substantial collection of children’s and young adult books for avid readers.

For those who like illustrated stories, we have a large graphic novel section. Collections include adult, juvenile and young adult items. Other visual materials include videos in DVD and Blu-Ray formats, and our “New” media collection contains the most circulated items in the library. Top circulating videos include Elvis, Where the Crawdads Sing, 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story and Jurassic World: Dominion. If you prefer audio, we have many music CDs and audiobooks in our collection.

Are you a fan of magazines that still publish in paper format? We house 237 magazines – from AARP to Your Genealogy Today. Our newspaper collection includes local titles (Crawfordsville Journal Review and The Paper of Montgomery County), state news such as the Indianapolis Star and Indianapolis Business Journal, as well as big national publications like the New York Times, Chicago Tribune and Wall Street Journal. All are available for you to peruse in our beautiful reading room, and some older titles are available for checkout.

If you like to carry all of your readings wherever you go, we have a wealth of digital items for you to browse. Our platforms — Libby and Hoopla — offer eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, music and video at the tip of your fingers. Kanopy, our film streaming platform, contains highly-rated films and documentaries. Other digital information resources include Chilton Automotive (car and truck repair), InfoBase (learning modules on everything from real estate to citizenship), Creative Bug (learning DIY crafting), National Network of Libraries of Medicine (medical research), and Universal Class (online classes and courses offering continuing education).

CDPL’s website provides information about your library as well as games and pre-recorded programs. These include the Arctic Adventure Escape Room, Escape the Library, and Safari Adventure Escape Room. Additionally, we have pre-recorded program series on Nature Education, Computer Skills, Genealogy Club of Montgomery County, Handy Crafts, Oh Yes You Can activities, Plant-Based Cooking, and let’s not forget the ever-popular YarnWorks 101! Instructional videos for activity packets are also located on our website. You can check us out online at www.cdpl.lib.in.us, on the Crawfordsville District Public Library’s Facebook page, on our YouTube channel, and on Instagram (@CDPL). You can find out about new additions to the collection by subscribing to our weekly updates on Wowbrary or asking a staff member to add you to the email list.

Ready to interact with other humans and learn something new? CDPL offers in-person programs from book clubs to crafts, history and genealogy groups. Some upcoming programs include Better Read Than Dead (book club at 10 a.m. Saturday); Seed Starting by The Montgomery County Master Gardners (6:30 p.m. March 9); YarnWorks 101 (a club for yarn workers of all kinds, at 6 p.m. March 13) and Rustic Wooden Eggs (crafts, at 6 p.m. March 14). Prefer to work from home? DIY take-and-make kits are available. Visit our Youth Services for programs for toddlers, tweens and teens. You can also check out our monthly calendar offerings via our website’s homepage (just click the “calendar” tab).

Let’s celebrate the love of libraries, librarians and books. Library staff is devoted to reading, organizing, finding, studying and providing informational and entertaining materials. There is a lot more that goes on in a library besides checking books in and out. Library services include education and entertainment for a variety of patrons, from children to seniors. Our collection is sure to have something for everyone. Stop by and show your love for your library.

Stephanie Morrissette is an avid naturalist and is a library assistant at the Reference and Local History Department at the Crawfordsville District Public Library.



