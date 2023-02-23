Man Utd 2-1 Barcelona (Agg:4-3): Antony off the bench to win

Manchester United came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 on the night and 4-3 on aggregate to win their Europa League play-off at Old Trafford.

Robert Lewandowski’s early penalty had left Erik ten Hag’s team with work to do but his half-time change turned the game with second-half goals from Fred and substitute Antony enough to take United through to the round of 16 at the expense of Xavi’s Barca.

It was a comeback that had not looked likely at the interval but instead made it a night to remember, a huge moment for Antony and for Ten Hag’s improving team. They go into Sunday’s Carabao Cup final still chasing glory in four different competitions.

More to follow…

Manchester United now switch their attentions to Wembley, where they take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4.30pm. Erik ten Hag’s side then host West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday; kick-off 7.45pm.

Barcelona return to LaLiga action on Sunday at Almeria; kick-off 5.30pm. The league leaders then travel to bitter rivals Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-finals on Thursday; kick-off 8pm.